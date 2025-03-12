Family as a Role Model Key to Moral Life, Says Judge Noorunnisa

Tumakuru: Families should serve as role models to steer society on the path of morality, said Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa, addressing an event held at Sridevi College on the occasion of International Women's Day held at the college on Wednesday 12 March.

Highlighting the importance of positive thinking, she urged women to embrace self-respect and self-love at every stage of life. "When women respect themselves, society will naturally develop a culture of respect and ethics," she added.

Referring to Rajasthan's social reformer Bhanwari Devi, she praised her courage in fighting against gender-based violence. "Had Bhanwari Devi succumbed to societal pressure, the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, might not have come into existence. Her sacrifices paved the way for stronger legal protections for women," she said, calling on women to uphold their dignity and self-confidence.

International para-cricketer T.C. Deepika shared her journey, stating that self-confidence and determination were key to her success. "Being selected for Karnataka’s visually impaired cricket team in 2019 and winning a gold medal in England in 2023 was possible only because of my willpower," she said.

Writer B.H. Ramakumari raised concerns over the increasing cases of crimes against children and women in educational institutions. "The lesson of gender equality should begin at home to curb such incidents," she stressed.

Presiding over the event, Dr. M.R. Hulinaykar, founder and chairman of Sridevi Educational Institutions, highlighted the role of education in social progress. "India's literacy rate has reached 85% over the past 75 years. However, despite higher education empowering women, inequalities within families continue to create discord," he observed.

As part of the event, sewing machines were distributed to three women by the Sridevi Educational Trust to support their livelihoods.