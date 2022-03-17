Fans, Siddaramaiah demand tax exemption for Puneeth’s ‘James’ 

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly has joined the fans of late Puneeth Rajkumar in demanding the same tax exemption for his last film 'James' as has been accorded to 'The Kashmir Files'.

But the ruling BJP is accusing the Congress of playing politics on the issue. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has not responded to the demand.

National General Secretary of BJP C.T. Ravi said these two films bear no similarities. "The Kashmir Files is based on the truth and real incidents. It has a good message. It would be fine if 'James' gets the tax exemption. There should be no comparison between the two films," he explained.

Siddaramaiah said, "I will write a letter to the government seeking tax exemption for Puneeth Rajkumar's last film. Our CM Bommai has shown his affection for the late actor. I do not know whether the State government has recommended Puneeth's name for the Padma Shri award. Everyone should watch 'James' though I don't go to the theatre nor do I like to go now. I have long stopped the habit of watching movies in theatres."

"I have received many calls from the actor's fans asking for tax exemption for 'James'. I will discuss this with the CM," Revenue Minister R Ashok said.

Fans start Puneeth's last movie celebrations from midnight

Power Star Puneeth Raj Kumar's last movie, 'James'' got a tremendous response on the first day of its release. Fans queued up to watch the actor's last film since midnight.



Fans flocked Veeresh and Rockline theatres in Bengaluru and garlanded the huge cut-outs of the actor. At 4 am, the gathered in front of the theatres to watch the first show. Multiplexes across Karnataka are screening 775 shows of 'James' (Kannada version), it's set for 70 shows across the country, an all-time record for a Sandalwood film.