Farmers call for bandh in protest against shooting

Chikkaballapura: Farmers Protest, Kanagankoppa, Mining Activities, Bandh, Political Corruption, Farmer RightsLakshminarayana Reddy, the district president of the farmers’ union, emphasised that representatives from both the Congress and BJP parties are complicit in the ongoing corruption related to mining activities. Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, he stated that all elected officials and authorities have been accepting bribes from mining operators.

He criticised the political rivalry, pointing out that both parties often make accusations against each other while simultaneously catering to their own interests. “Our priority is the welfare of farmers, and therefore, mining operations must be stopped,” he asserted.

Reddy anticipates around 2,000 participants from the surrounding regions of Kanagankoppa and Manchenahalli to join the bandh. He also noted that local businesses voluntarily support the protest, calling for various organizations, including the Dalit Struggle Committee, to lend their support. Local MLA Darshan Puttannaiah and farmer leaders such as Badagalapura Nagendra and Chamarasa Malipatil are expected to participate in the bandh. MLA Pradeep Eshwar voiced his condemnation of any support for violent elements and urged for an immediate halt to mining in the area. Key members of the farmers’ union, including Arun Kumar, Channegowda, Maruthi, Eshwar Reddy, Ravi Prakash, Shankaranarayana, Muniraju, and Eshwarappa, were present at the press conference, reinforcing the collective effort to stand against violence and protect farmers’ rights.

As the community prepares for the bandh, the situation remains tense, with farmers united in their demand to end the threats they face from both violence and adverse mining practices.