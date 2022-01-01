Farmers cultivating Inam land to get pahani at doorstep

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister R Ashoka informs that plans are afoot to deliver pahani and other documents on January 26 at the doorstep of around 45 lakh farmers in the State.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will launch the project, he said. Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of district officials headed by Basavaraja Bommai, Ashoka said that farmers who have been cultivating Inam land for 50 to 60 years in various parts of the State have been finding it difficult to get loans. Many farmers are facing problems due to lack of knowledge without proper documentation. Therefore, they have a program to distribute documents for free.

Crop relief and other benefits have not been available to farmers who have been cultivating the land for decades. For this, a door-to-door service will be provided. At 11am on the morning of January 26, the chief ministers will drive to a specific village and launch the program. Officials from across the State will distribute Pahani and other documents for free. The minister said that the same day the program would be completed.

At a Cabinet meeting on December 9, it was agreed to extend the period of application regards to providing pahani to the farmers who are cultivating Inam land throughout the State.