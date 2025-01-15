Farmers, Landowners Intensify Opposition to Udupi-Kasargod Power Project To meet CM on 17 Jan

Udupi: The proposed Udupi-Kasargod 400 kV power transmission project has run into stiff resistance, with local farmers and landowners alleging misinformation and lack of transparency from the project’s contractor, UKTL-Sterlite. A coalition of protest committees has accused the company of misleading the public while disregarding widespread opposition to the project.

According to the protestors, over 95% of landowners in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts oppose the project, citing potential environmental and livelihood disruptions. The December 2024 progress report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) highlights that 128 out of 177 tower locations in Karnataka are facing severe right-of-way (ROW) issues.

Environmental concerns also loom large, with project approvals from the Karnataka Forest Department still pending due to the need to fell a significant number of trees in protected forest areas. Protestors have further alleged unauthorized deviations in the planned power line route in Bantwal and Karkala taluks and questioned the validity of approvals secured from the Airport Authority for tower height restrictions in Mijar and Edapadavu areas.

The coalition has also raised concerns about Karnataka's financial commitments towards the project, arguing that the state is obligated to bear 37% of the project cost annually while receiving no tangible benefits in return.

To escalate their opposition, protest leaders plan to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 17, urging him to convene a high-level review meeting with stakeholders, including energy department officials and affected landowners. Additionally, large-scale protests are being planned in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district headquarters in the coming weeks.