Farmers yet to get land takeover compensation

Karwar: Farmers in the Harwada, Sakalabena, and Awarsa regions of Ankola taluk, in Uttara Kannada district who lost their land to the Konkan Railway project initiated by the union government 30 years ago are urging the government to expedite the process of providing additional compensation.

Three decades ago, the government acquired hundreds of acres of land from farmers in Harwada, Sakalabena, and Awarsa areas of Ankola taluk to facilitate the new route for the Konkan Railway in Uttara Kannada district. However, the compensation offered by land-acquiring officers ranged from Rs 400 to 1000 per gunte, leaving many farmers dissatisfied.

While some landowners objected to the project and successfully sought additional compensation under the Land Acquisition Act 18, some illiterate farmers who did not receive relief approached the DC and filed cases under 28(A). Despite numerous inquiries at the office of the Special Land Acquisition Officer of the Konkan Railway in Kumta, several farmers are still awaiting compensation.

These farmers, who once relied on their lands for livelihoods and agriculture, now find themselves without a source of income due to the land acquisition for the Konkan Railway project. Many have already passed away while awaiting compensation, and those still seeking relief are often elderly and face challenges traveling to Kumta for regular inquiries.

In 2019, the then Konkan Railway Land Acquisition Officers agreed to provide compensation, but the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transfers of officers further complicated the situation, requiring the submission of documents each time a new officer assumed the role. Frustrated with the prolonged wait, the affected farmers are now urging authorities to prioritize and expedite the compensation process to address their long-standing grievances.