Live
- Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
Just In
Find Your Perfect Flame: The new Zippo.in Website with Expanded Product
Zippo.in, the official online destination for Zippo windproof lighters and accessories in India, has revamped its India website.
Bengaluru: Zippo.in, the official online destination for Zippo windproof lighters and accessories in India, has revamped its India website. With an aim to enhance the online shopping journey for its customers, the updated platform offers a seamless and engaging experience, showcasing Zippo's iconic product range, celebrating its rich heritage. Priced between 2000 INR and 10,000 INR the collection of lighters opens up to a host of colourful designs and styles inspired by traditional and ethnic fashion, the contemporary line, as well as the Zippo classics. All of this and more that caters to the Indian palette and preferences for both men and women.
The redesigned Zippo.in features a clean, modern aesthetic with improved navigation and user-friendly functionality. Customers can effortlessly explore the diverse collection of Zippo windproof lighters, including classic models, limited edition releases, and customizable options. The one-stop shop for all things Zippo, from detailed product descriptions, and transparent pricing. The site also prominently features Zippo accessories, including lighter inserts, fuel, and cases.
Beyond product browsing, the enhanced Zippo.in provides valuable resources for customers. The "Customer Service" section offers comprehensive support, including shipping information, return policies, and FAQs. The site also integrates social media links, connecting customers with the Zippo community as well flash deals.
To take the consumer experience one step ahead, Zippo has collaborated with renowned artists like Claudio Mazzi, Guy Harvey, Anne Stokes, Luis Royo, and Spazuk. Collaborating with artists who have over three decades of product design experience, Zippo aims to enhance the experience of its audiences.
"We are excited to introduce the refreshed Zippo.in, further demonstrating our commitment to providing Indian customers with a superior online experience," said Brent Tyler, Associate Vice President, Marketing at Zippo. "The updated website not only showcases our diverse product portfolio but also reinforces the timeless appeal and quality craftsmanship of the Zippo brand."