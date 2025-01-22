Find Your Perfect Flame: The new Zippo.in Website with Expanded Product

Bengaluru: Zippo.in, the official online destination for Zippo windproof lighters and accessories in India, has revamped its India website. With an aim to enhance the online shopping journey for its customers, the updated platform offers a seamless and engaging experience, showcasing Zippo's iconic product range, celebrating its rich heritage. Priced between 2000 INR and 10,000 INR the collection of lighters opens up to a host of colourful designs and styles inspired by traditional and ethnic fashion, the contemporary line, as well as the Zippo classics. All of this and more that caters to the Indian palette and preferences for both men and women.

The redesigned Zippo.in features a clean, modern aesthetic with improved navigation and user-friendly functionality. Customers can effortlessly explore the diverse collection of Zippo windproof lighters, including classic models, limited edition releases, and customizable options. The one-stop shop for all things Zippo, from detailed product descriptions, and transparent pricing. The site also prominently features Zippo accessories, including lighter inserts, fuel, and cases.

Beyond product browsing, the enhanced Zippo.in provides valuable resources for customers. The "Customer Service" section offers comprehensive support, including shipping information, return policies, and FAQs. The site also integrates social media links, connecting customers with the Zippo community as well flash deals.

To take the consumer experience one step ahead, Zippo has collaborated with renowned artists like Claudio Mazzi, Guy Harvey, Anne Stokes, Luis Royo, and Spazuk. Collaborating with artists who have over three decades of product design experience, Zippo aims to enhance the experience of its audiences.

"We are excited to introduce the refreshed Zippo.in, further demonstrating our commitment to providing Indian customers with a superior online experience," said Brent Tyler, Associate Vice President, Marketing at Zippo. "The updated website not only showcases our diverse product portfolio but also reinforces the timeless appeal and quality craftsmanship of the Zippo brand."