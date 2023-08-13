FIR filed against Sandalwood actor, director Upendra for derogatory remarks on SCST

Bengaluru: An FIR has been filed against actor and director Upendra for reportedly using offensive language on social media. The complaint alleges that Upendra's choice of words hurt the sentiments of a particular caste, leading to outrage and demands for appropriate action.

The FIR was registered at Chennammana Kere Achukattu police station following a complaint filed by Madhusudan, an assistant director of the social welfare department. The complaint states that during a recent live session on his social media account, Upendra used language that was perceived as offensive towards a specific community.

Upendra, known for his extensive fan following across the state, responded quickly to the situation by deleting the contentious video and offering an apology to his followers on social media. However, the incident had already ignited strong reactions on various online platforms.

The complaint asserts that as a public figure, Upendra holds influence and should have set a positive example for his followers. Expressing concern over the potential negative impact of such behavior being imitated, the complaint highlights the potential damage to societal harmony and public well-being.

In response to the allegations, the complainant has requested action to be taken against Upendra under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, considering the offensive nature of his words and the sentiments they hurt. Addressing the situation, Upendra acknowledged that his comments had caused hurt and pledged to rectify his actions. In a live session on both Facebook and Instagram, Upendra expressed regret for his choice of words, acknowledging that they had been deeply inappropriate and had caused distress. He extended a heartfelt apology to those affected by his comments and sought forgiveness from his supporters and the wider community.