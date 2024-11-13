FIR registered for killing trees on ‘Toxic’ movie set

Bengaluru: The Forest department has filed an FIR on the allegation of axing trees for the sets of Yash starrer Toxic Film. The forest department registered an FIR after obtaining the order of the court. An FIR has been registered against Kevin’s organization, Canara Bank General Manager, HMT General Manager. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre inspected the site after hearing the allegation of killing of trees. He warned of stern action against the guilty if the charge is proved.

The fact that hundreds of trees were illegally cut down and damaged for the shooting of the film ‘Toxic’ on forest land owned by HMT has raised serious concerns. The act is clearly visible from satellite images. He said that he has instructed to take immediate strict legal action against those responsible for this illegal act.

In his message to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Khandre emphasized that unauthorized tree felling on forest land is a punishable offense. He directed officials to identify those responsible and initiate forest offense cases against them. Khandre also urged disciplinary action against any officer who approved the illegal tree cutting or allowed the land to be used for non-forestry activities, including film shoots.