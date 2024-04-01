  • Menu
Fire breaks out in forest near Bengaluru IT park

Fire breaks out in forest near Bengaluru IT park
Bengaluru: A fire broke out in parts of Kadugodi forest here on Sunday with thick smoke seen rising from the spot, officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

Officials have deployed three fire fighting vehicles to the spot which is reportedly near the International Technology Park Limited (ITPL) in Whitefield, they said.

“The fire was reported at around 2.05 pm. Three vehicles on the spot. Fire is inside the forest area. Dry leaves, trees and grass might have caught fire due to summer, but we are yet to ascertain the exact reason. It may take some more time to douse the fire completely,” an official said. Public need not worry or panic, the official added.

The forest is spread over 40-50 acres, officials said.

