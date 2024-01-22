First meeting of alliance held at BSY house

Bengaluru: This is the first time former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has met the state BJP leaders after forming an alliance with the NDA for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP and JDS leaders held their first alliance meeting on Sunday morning at former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa’s residence in Dollars Colony, Bangalore.

In this meeting, it was decided to give up the Bengaluru teachers constituency to JDS, where the by-election will be held, and the final announcement will be made after the meeting of the party leaders.

Last time BJP had won in Bengaluru teachers constituency. However, since the by-elections are going on now, it has been decided to give up this constituency to JDS. Along with this, in the very first meeting, the BJP leaders said yes to their ally, and the high command will bring it to the notice and make an official announcement.

In the first alliance meeting of the NDA alliance, there were important discussions about the current state politics. Discussions were held on the upcoming Legislative Council and Lok Sabha elections. However, it is said that no talks have been held regarding the constituency allocation.

Talking to the reporters after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said that the leaders of both the parties had a meeting today. We discussed the candidates for the Bangalore Teachers Constituency and the upcoming Parishad Elections. The details of this meeting will be conveyed to the BJP high command. He said that we have given a message to go together from here.

Both the parties have decided to work together in the Lok Sabha against this bad government.

Tomorrow is Rama’s prana prathista day. We are going with family to participate in this event. Many states have declared a holiday tomorrow. It is the festival of the country, the festival of every family. He demanded that Siddaramaiah declare a holiday tomorrow so that everyone can watch tomorrow’s program at home.

Earlier, former CM HD Kumaraswamy held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda about seat allocation in Delhi. However, the BJP high command has not yet taken a decision on seat allocation as JD(S) has demanded some constituencies.

It is known that after discussing the constituencies requested by JDS with the state BJP leaders, the high command will make an official announcement.

Former CM BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, opposition leader R Ashok, former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda, Basavaraja Bommai were present in the alliance meeting.

Many leaders including HD Kumaraswamy, Bhoje Gowda, Bandeppa Kashampur, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JT Deve Gowda were present from the JDS side.