First-Year AI Student Takes Own Life At Karnataka Engineering College

Tejaswini, a 19-year-old first-year student pursuing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Halligattu College of Engineering and Technology in Ponnampet, Karnataka, was found deceased in her hostel room on Wednesday. The young woman, who was the only child of Mahantappa from Raichur in northeastern Karnataka, had been struggling with significant academic challenges.

A handwritten note discovered in her room revealed the depth of her academic distress, specifically mentioning six pending course backlogs that had created overwhelming pressure. The note also expressed her reluctance to continue with her engineering studies.

The tragedy occurred just three days after Tejaswini had celebrated her 19th birthday with friends. On the day of the incident, she had distributed sweets to classmates who had missed her earlier birthday celebration, showing no apparent signs of her internal struggle.

After attending her regular classes, Tejaswini returned to her hostel accommodation around 4:00 PM, where she spent her final moments alone in her room. The situation became apparent around 4:30 PM when a classmate attempted to contact Tejaswini and found her room door locked from the inside. Despite persistent knocking and multiple phone calls, there was no response from within the room.

Concerned about the lack of response, the matter was escalated to the hostel supervisor. When authorities forced entry into the room, they discovered Tejaswini unresponsive, with the explanatory note found in close proximity.

Officers from the Ponnampet police station responded to the scene and conducted preliminary examinations of the circumstances. The investigation continues as authorities work to understand the full context of the incident and ensure proper procedures are followed.

This incident highlights the mounting pressure faced by students in competitive technical fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The mention of multiple course backlogs in Tejaswini's note underscores how academic setbacks can compound into overwhelming psychological burden for young students.

The case brings attention to the need for better mental health support systems in educational institutions, particularly in high-pressure engineering programs where students may struggle with challenging coursework and fear of academic fa