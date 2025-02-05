Five of a Family Killed as KSRTC Bus Collides with Two-Wheeler in Yadgir District

Yadgir (Raichur district): In a tragic road accident, five members of a family, including three children, were killed on the spot when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided with their two-wheeler near Tinthani Cross in Surpur Taluk on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Anjaneya Ambranna Subedar (35), his wife Gangamma Anjaneya Subedar (28), their 18-month-old son Hanumantha Anjaneya Subedar, and Gangamma's nephews Pavitra (5) and Rayappa (3).

The family was traveling from Halesagar to Gudagunta in Lingasugur Taluk, Raichur district, to attend a temple festival. Anjaneya had set off on a single two-wheeler with his wife, son, and two nephews along the Bidar Highway when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, a KSRTC bus rammed into the two-wheeler, killing all five occupants instantly.

The bodies have been sent to the Surpur Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Funeral rites for three of the deceased will be conducted at Metamaradi Doddi, while the remaining two children will be laid to rest in their native village, as confirmed by their relatives.

The incident has been registered at the Surpur Police Station, and an investigation is underway.