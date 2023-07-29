Flight takes off without Karnataka Governor on board

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Thursday denied boarding on an Air India subsidiary AIX Connect flight over alleged "delay" in reporting.

The Governor's office lodged a complaint over "breach of protocol" and the Airline on Friday offered an apology. According to the complaint, Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon.

“Accordingly, the Governor left Raj Bhavan at 1.10 pm and reached the VIP Lounge of the Terminal-1 at 1.35 pm. By that time, the luggage belonging to the Governor was loaded onto the plane,” it said. The protocol officer added that he, along with Airport Guest Relations Assistant Sanskriti, made arrangements for the Governor to board. He said he also informed the ADC to the Governor to reach Terminal-2. The Governor reached the ladder of the plane at 2.06 pm. “However, AirAsia (AIX Connect) employee Arif denied entry to the Governor saying that there was a delay in arrival, though the door of the plane was still open,” the complaint alleged.

“Besides this, the Governor's luggage was unloaded in which 10 minutes were lost. The Governor was still standing near the ladder and the door of the plane was still open. Yet, the Governor was ignored and insulted by not allowing him inside the flight,” Venugopal said.