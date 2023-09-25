For the first time in the history of the state, Janata Darshan held across the state

Bengaluru: For the first time in the history of the state, the nation will witness Janata Darshan. The responsibility of this meaningful program to be held on the instructions of the Chief Minister lies with the District Collectors, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers and District In-charge Secretaries. The concern behind this Janata Darshan is to receive the complaints of the public in the presence of the district in-charge minister and find solutions on the spot as much as possible.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had issued an instruction ten days ago in a meeting of District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers in an effort to speed up the administration and activate the government machinery. People are coming to me for small jobs like caste certificate, account change, transformer repair, electric pole installation etc. When I visited the districts, people used to come to me for such small tasks, so what is the point of your presence in the meeting. Later he also instructed that Janata Darshan should be conducted in every district and taluk.

The result of this instruction is the Janata Darshan program which is held all over the state on Monday. It will be scheduled. District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers and District Defense Officers will conduct Janata Darshan in the presence of the District In-charge Minister. District level officials of all departments will be present in the meeting. Senior IAS officers appointed as District In-charge Secretaries are responsible for coordinating between all of them and making Janata Darshan meaningful and fruitful.

Public has already been informed about Janata Darshan in every district. An instruction has been given by the government that Janata Darshan should start at the appointed time at the appointed place. Here the public can submit their complaints. The first priority is to resolve these complaints as soon as possible on the spot. If this is not possible due to technical reasons, public complaints are recorded on the spot and transferred to the concerned department officials. It is also the responsibility of the district administration to provide relief within the time limit and to convince the petitioners about the condition of the grievances given by the public.

Public grievances submitted in Janata Darshan will be recorded in the already existing “Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS-Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System)” software and from here the applications will be disposed of to the desk of the concerned department. An instruction has already been sent to the district level officials that they should take care and take action to provide compensation within the time limit.

Taluk level Janata Darshan

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal has already issued an order that once in every fortnight the District Commissioners should select one taluk and hold a taluk level Janata Darshan Sabha after the district level Janata Darshan Sabha, which will be held today.

The public will not have to go to government offices, legislators, district ministers, chief ministers for small tasks. If the petitioner's complaint is true and is not tainted with any malice, the government will take action by holding the concerned officer responsible for such petitions if appropriate remedy is not provided. Thus, for the first time in the history of the state, Janata Darshan is being recorded across the state on a single day at a single time.