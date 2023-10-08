Forest dept reopens Kumara Parvatha trek after rainy season

Madikeri: The much-loved trek to Kumara Parvata, located behind the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district , has once again opened its doors to adventure enthusiasts. This decision comes as a result of reduced rainfall in the region, allowing authorities to lift the temporary restrictions that had been placed on the trek. The Kumara parvatha situated on border of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts. The trekking is around 12 kilometers of length.

Heavy rains had earlier led to the closure of the Kumara Parvata trekking route, causing disappointment among trekkers and nature enthusiasts. However, with the improved weather conditions, the Forest Department has decided to allow trekkers to explore the stunning trail once more. While reopening the trek, the Forest Department has issued a set of guidelines to ensure the safety and conservation of the pristine environment. Trekkers are advised to prioritize cleanliness, not disturb the local wildlife, and follow safety measures diligently.

To maintain the cleanliness of both the trekking routes and the mountain itself, the department has implemented special measures. Adequate arrangements have been made for waste disposal, including the installation of garbage bins, and informative notice boards have been strategically placed to create awareness among trekkers. To protect the fragile ecosystem, plastic items such as bottles and covers are strictly prohibited during the trek. These measures aim to not only enhance the trekking experience but also safeguard the natural beauty of Kumara Parvata for future generations. The reopening of the trek has brought joy to adventure seekers, and with responsible trekking, this cherished trail can continue to be enjoyed sustainably.