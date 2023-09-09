Formation of Christian Development Corporation on the Horizon

Bengaluru: A significant declaration was made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Nativity of Birth of Virgin Mary festivities at St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar. Siddaramaiah affirmed the imminent establishment of a Christian Development Corporation.

This initiative, he emphasised, had already been allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 100 crore and would soon be brought to fruition, with the appointment of a worthy president.

The setting for this announcement holds a special place in Siddaramaiah's heart, as he elucidated, "The St Mary’s Basilica at Shivajinagar is visited by people of all religions and castes. Hence, this place has evolved into a hub of communal harmony. I attend the Nativity festival annually, and it brings me immense peace.”

Underlining the rich tapestry of religious diversity that characterises India, the Chief Minister fervently advocated for unity and deplored any attempts to stoke hatred on the basis of religion or caste. He stated unequivocally, "India is known for its various religions and there is no room for hatred based on it. Few elements depict hatred as our country's culture, but our government is unwavering in its commitment to combat such divisive forces. We take stringent action against those who propagate such division."

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah emphasised that none of the world's great religions preached animosity toward humankind. Rather, he lamented the actions of individuals who, under the guise of religion, sought to sow discord among people and communities. In response to this challenge, the government pledged to wield the full force of the law against such anti-social elements.

Turning his attention to demands from community leaders, the Chief Minister assured them that he would carefully consider their requests, including the renaming of the Shivajinagar Metro station to St Mary’s Metro Station, among other demands.

This proclamation by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reflects a broader national aspiration to protect and promote the values of unity and secularism in a diverse and pluralistic society. (eom)