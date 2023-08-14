Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy denies Involvement in governor letter controversy

Bengaluru: Addressing recent allegations against him, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy firmly asserted his innocence regarding the letter addressed to the Governor, which raised concerns about Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy. Kumaraswamy emphatically stated that he had no connection to the letter nor had he engaged in discussions regarding the matter. He attributed the attribution of his name to mere apprehensions stemming from fear.

Upon his return from an overseas trip, Kumaraswamy rebuffed accusations, landing at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday midnight. The journey, spanning eight days, took him and some party leaders to Cambodia. Speaking to the media, he firmly addressed the allegations surrounding his involvement in the governor letter controversy that is currently under investigation, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination to uncover the truth.

Kumaraswamy expressed his commitment to honesty and urged against allowing such instances to mar the good work that needs to be accomplished. He shared his perspective on the recent criticism of his foreign trip, asserting that he had undertaken the journey on his own accord and resources. He highlighted the capacity of his party to independently fund international travel and the ethical stance of not relying on tainted funds.

Touching upon the political landscape, Kumaraswamy commented on the ongoing blame game between the Congress and the BJP, emphasizing their shared responsibility in driving the nation's progress. He lamented the lack of focus on problem-solving for the citizens and pointed out the prevalent discourse of looting. Drawing parallels to the advancement of developing countries worldwide, he spoke about his intent to learn from global experiences and implement developmental strategies in the country.

The former JDS MLA Sara Mahesh and other party leaders were present