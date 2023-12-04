Four cases registered against advocates

Chikkamagaluru: Police registered four cases against advocates who staged protest and picketed police station on Thursday night. The incident stemmed from the assault on lawyer Pritam by the police on Friday for not wearing a helmet. In response, lawyers protested at the police station, resulting in four separate FIRs registered at the Chikmagalur city police station against the lawyers involved in the station protest.

Allegations surfaced that lawyers had assaulted the police during the incident, prompting a protest by the police and their family members at Hanumanthappa Circle in the city until Saturday midnight. They condemned the attack and demanded the filing of an FIR against the assailants. As the protest gained momentum, a case was registered against 15 lawyers, including Chikmagalur District Bar Association President Sudhakar and Advocate Pritam, under IPC Section 503, 406, 353, 149.

During the protest, calls for the formation of a police union were echoed, with police personnel expressing the need for a union. Senior officers had previously opposed the formation of a police association. In the protest held on the night of December 2.

During this time, family members of the police questioned the Western Zone IGP, Chandragupta, who arrived at the scene, In response, IGP Chandragupta clarified that they didn’t understand the situation. The police, who had received an FIR against six personnel, demanded that they not be arrested.

The sit-in was called off after giving the department until December 5 to withdraw the suspension orders against the police personnel. Police constable Guruprasad, arrested in connection with the assault on a lawyer, was subsequently released by DySP Shailendra Kumar.