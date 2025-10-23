Four killed, one critically injured in Chikkaballapur bike-school bus collision; emergency response gaps highlighted

Chikkaballapur: A tragic head-on collision between a bike and a private school bus in Burudugunte, Chintamani taluk, has claimed four lives. The bike, carrying two men and three children to a wedding, collided with the school bus coming from the opposite direction. Balaji (34), Venkateshappa (50), Harish (12), and Arya (3) were killed, while another child sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Burudugunte Government Hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bike lost control, resulting in a severe collision with the oncoming bus. Fortunately, no children on the school bus were injured. The deceased belonged to Tadigollu village, and local residents have expressed deep grief over the accident.

A key factor that exacerbated the tragedy was the delay in ambulance services. The lack of immediate medical aid in Burudugunte and Dibbura Halli villages delayed emergency treatment. This highlights a serious gap in emergency healthcare access for residents of the surrounding ten or more villages.

Police rushed to the site and began investigating the incident. Local authorities are assisting the families of the deceased and ensuring that the injured child receives critical care. The accident has once again raised concerns about road safety in rural areas and the urgent need to improve ambulance and emergency medical services. Residents and officials alike are calling for swift measures to enhance road safety and strengthen emergency response in the region.