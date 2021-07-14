Free bus travel for students writing SSLC exams in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced a free travel for students writing Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams from July 19 to 22 in State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses across the State.

The students can freely travel to the examination centre and return to their hometowns and villages, according to the directive. KSRTC authorities have been told to make stops wherever required for the students to reach examination centres.

The students should carry hall tickets to claim free travel, said KSRTC MD Shivayogi Kalasad.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), in a separate release on Tuesday, said SSLC examinees will get free ride on their buses in the city.

"BMTC has decided to allow SSLC students to travel free from their residence to the examination centre by producing hall ticket in BMTC ordinary services," the release said.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the State government's decision to hold SSLC exams. The court refused to interfere with the government's decision.