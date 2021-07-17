Free guided tour of Bannerghatta Biological Park reptile section

Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has announced a free guided tour of the reptile section for visitors on Saturday and Sunday, at 12 pm and 3 pm, on the occasion of World Snake Day on July 19.



The BBP says the 30-minute walk will be a chance for a maximum of 20 visitors to interact with the keeper and biologist or expert and learn about these unique species. "Snakes belong to class Reptilia and are covered with scales on the body. They are cold blooded animals whose activity levels are dependent on environmental temperature. Bannerghatta Biological Park exhibits a reptile park within the zoo housing six different species of snakes. Venomous snake species found in BBP are King Cobra, Spectacled Cobra and Russell's Viper. Non-venomous snakes include Rat Snake, Indian Rock Python and Red Sand Boa," says a BBP senior official.

Experts claim that snakes play an important role in the ecosystem as they act as both prey and predators in the food chain. They prey on small mammals, birds and rodents while being prey for other snakes and birds of prey such as eagles and kites.

Across the world there are more than 3,000 species of snakes, 20% of which are venomous. Common big four venomous snakes found in India are the Cobra, the Russell's Viper, the Saw-scaled Viper and the Common Krait.

"Enthusiasts can register prior to the walk through the Google form available on the park's website www.bannerghattabiologicalpark.org," official further added.