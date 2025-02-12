'Future of Innovation' Expo launched at Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 'Future of Innovation' Expo was launched on Wednesday at the Global Investors Meet here with over 40 global and emerging companies highlighting breakthroughs set to redefine industries.

Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil, the event focuses on ground-breaking technologies in drones, space, agri-tech, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

Following the inauguration, both Shivakumar and Patil enthusiastically visited various pavilions, including Karnataka Pavilion, Toyota, Embassy Group, State Tourism, and Drone Technology, gathering insights into their unique features. They also explored Agri-Tech innovations expected to revolutionise the agricultural sector, as well as medical technologies aimed at simplifying disease diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking about the exhibition, Minister M.B. Patil said, "More than 40 companies are participating in this event. Among them are both global corporations and emerging startups. The expo showcases cutting-edge technologies in drones, aerospace, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, aviation, and defence."

A significant highlight of the expo is the participation of companies specialising in renewable energy, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and sustainable manufacturing. Additionally, a dedicated 'Karnataka Pavilion' has been set up to showcase the state's achievements, he said.

Prominent participating companies include GE Healthcare, Hero Future Energies, River Mobility, Sarala Aviation, Galaxy Space, and Lam Research. Meanwhile, startups like Queen City, Flying Wedge, Bellatrix, Skysurf, and Flux Auto are featured in the Karnataka Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Lam Research invested over Rs 10,000 crore in Karnataka over the next few years. This announcement was made by Sesha Varadarajan, Senior Vice President, Global Products Group at Lam Research at a ceremony of Invest Karnataka 2025.

Lam Research is an American company that develops tools essential for semiconductor manufacturing. These tools are used in wafer processing and wiring of semiconductor devices. This announcement and investment is a huge addition to Karnataka's semiconductor ecosystem. It showcases the confidence and potential of Karnataka in these strategic sectors.

Lam Research has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Karnataka to earmark a land parcel owned by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the planned investment. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that this investment places Karnataka at the heart of the global semiconductor ecosystem.