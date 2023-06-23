GESCOM shocks old woman by issuing power bill for Rs. 1 lakh

Koppal: The state government initiated process to provide 200 units of free electricity to every houses of state as it promised before the election. However, Gulbarga electricity supply company (GESCOM) has shocked an old woman by giving bill of a lakh rupees and more.

Girijamma, a resident of Bhagyanagara in Koppal town has received a bill of Rs 1,03,315. There are only two bulbs lighting her home and the old lady broke down in tears seeing the bill of Rs 1,03,315. Girijamma’s house was connected to electricity under Bhagya Jyoti Yojana. Every month she was receiving bill between Rs 70-80. Six months ago, after the Gescom staff installed a new meter in the old lady’s house, the power bill came in lakhs.

‘I don’t even use a mixer grinder. I still grind and cook according to the old method. After installation of a new meter, the bill is coming like this. She said how poor could survive by paying this much bill ? She said government is cheating people by luring free power.

Koppal GESCOM Executive Engineer Rajesh visited Girijamma’s house in Bhagyanagar and assured the woman that there is no need to pay the bill. He said officials would rectify the bill as the house have Bhagya Jyoti Connection. He said our staff and bill collector are careless. Action will be taken against the them.. If there are any such cases, we will look into them if the public brings them to our attention, he said.

‘This is not the problem of one Girijamma, it is the problem of most of the people of the state. Most of the bills have increased this time due to increase in unit rate and due to other charges including past dues. This matter has come to the attention of the CM and he has said that everything will be fine from next month, he added.

Meanwhile, condemning the increase in electricity bills, the industrialists’ association had called for a symbolic bandh on Thursday and is expressing outrage against the government’s stand. They have demanded immediate reduction in electricity rates.