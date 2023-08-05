Get tested for jaundice: Mukhyamantri Chandru shows his angst against Gundurao

Bengaluru: Aam Admi Party state president, Mukhyamantri Chandru has strongly condemned the Health Minister, Dinesh Gundurao's comments about Delhi's Mohalla Clinic. He asked him to get tested for jaundice sarcastically.

Dinesh Gundurao, who visited the Mohalla Clinics in Delhi has said that "Namma Clinics" are better. In this regard at the press conference held in Bengaluru, Mukhyamantri Chandru demanded that CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM D K Shivakumar and Gundurao must apologise.

When he admired the clinic during the inspection, what did he not like after coming out? Why did his opinion change after a phone call? Did he get scared after that phone call? You don't have jaundice. You are a nice person. But if not, show it to us. Don't change your stance with time. Mukhyamantri Chandru took Dinesh Gundurao to task.

"While speaking about Dinesh Gundurao's visit, Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "When Gundurao admired the health clinics on his visit, what made him give a negative statement? Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has personally taken Dinesh Gundurao to Health clinics when he showed interest in it. He even spoke to the patients there. While admiring the clinics, he even expressed his desire to implement the same in our state. When CM Aravind Kejriwal learnt about this, he expressed his appreciation. He said that without discriminating between the political parties if we implement good programs, it will be beneficial for the people. But Dinesh Gundurao lacks gratitude" he expressed his disappointment.

"What we need in this state is a government as committed as Arvind Kejriwal's and a corruption-free. But what we have is a conditional and corrupt government. It has not even been 2 months since the Congress government has come to power. "Namma Clinic" was started by BJP. They promised to open 450 centres but opened only 114. There is no proper arrangement even at one centre. Whom are you praising?" he questioned

No facilities without money at Government hospitals: Mohan Dasari

" "Namma Clinic" in a ward of Dinesh Gundurao's constituency is in utter chaos. Being a health minister, have you ever visited Bowring Hospital, victoria hospital or KC General Hospital? Government hospitals must be able to provide facilities free of cost. But people without money do not get any treatments there. Even BBMP employees have to pay thousands of rupees for treatment at Bowring hospital," Mohan Dasari made a serious allegation.

Party State Treasurer Prakash Belandur, Media Spokesperson Usha Mohan, and Head of Social Media Darshan Jain were present.

Mukhyamantri Chandru's explanation about Delhi's Mohalla Clinics

“We have a 3 tier system. The first one is the primary clinic. About 120 tests are done free of cost and even medicines are given here. Second tier is Poly Clinic. Patients are referred to these centers if they are not cured at the primary health care center. Tier 3 has super speciality hospital. It has health facilities like operation theatres and ICUs. If special health care is not available at any of these 3 places, then patients are referred to a private hospital for treatment and the cost is covered. This service is available to all irrespective of caste, religion and social situation. This system has been running for 8 years," he said.

“The UN General Secretary has praised Delhi mohalla health centers as better than those in America and England. The 'Dialogue Development Commission Delhi' has approved the mohalla clinics and called them as a model for the country. Former Congress minister Ramesh Kumar tearfully said that the entire country needs such centers. He has appreciated this in the assembly. Congress ministers like Soumya Reddy and Eshwar Khandre have spoken highly of the Mohallas," Mukhyamantri Chandru reminded the Congress government.