Giving wings to young minds: Horizontal facilitates a lab to Sree Siddaganga Rural High School children’s education

Bengaluru: Horizontal announced the inauguration of the computer lab at Sree Siddaganga Rural High School, Purushanahalli on Monday. Located at the far hamlets of rural Bengaluru, the development of the Siddaganga School has been part of the Horizontal Cares initiative since its inception 5 years ago. Over the years, Horizontal has provided the school children with books and necessities to ensure that their quest for knowledge isn’t hindered.

The decision to facilitate a lab for the students was spurred on by the annual visit of Sabin Ephrem to Horizontal’s Bengaluru Office premises. The team at Bengaluru had organized a meet and greet with the students of Siddaganga. Sabin and the team were surprised that the majority of the children couldn’t dream of a future in technology as they had no access to computers or basic internet.





Talking about the inauguration event, Sabin Ephrem, Founder and CEO of Horizontal said, “Every child across the world, could play a meaningful part in the future of humanity if only we make every effort to enrich their life, their curious minds, with knowledge and opportunities. On my recent visit to our Bangalore office, I had the opportunity to interact with the children from Siddaganga school. I was surprised by the energy and ambition they displayed but was saddened that their dreams couldn’t take flight as they lacked exposure to technology and the limitless possibilities that it offered. To ensure that the children were allowed to find their future rather than be limited to what they have been exposed to around the close circle of the village, our team decided to set up a complete working lab for the school.”



To the credit of the Horizontal team’s dedication, the complete development of the computer lab, fully- fledged with high-speed internet and the onboarding of a computer tutor, took place in a record 15 days’ timeframe. Horizontal hopes that this small gesture would create a ripple effect and encourage other organizations to take a step and make an impact on the minds of our future generations.