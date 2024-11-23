Golden Chariot luxury train to resume operations from Dec 14

Bengaluru: The Golden Chariot, an iconic luxury tourist train showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, is set to roll out again from December 14, announced the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). This relaunch comes with enhanced amenities and a refreshed travel experience, targeting both domestic and international travellers.

The first route for the 2024-25 season, titled ‘Pride of Karnataka’, will depart from Bengaluru on December 14, covering destinations such as Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebeedu, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi, and Goa, before returning to Bengaluru. This immersive journey will span five nights and six days. A week later, on December 21, the ‘Jewels of South’ itinerary will commence, offering a trip through Mysuru, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin, and Chertala, also lasting six days.

Additional departures of the Pride of Karnataka are scheduled for January 4, February 1, and March 1, while the Jewels of South will have its second journey on February 15.

The Golden Chariot’s lavish accommodations include 40 cabins capable of hosting up to 80 guests. The train features 13 double-bedded cabins, 26 twin-bedded cabins, and one specially designed for differently-abled travellers. All cabins are equipped with upholstered furniture, elegant drapes, and attached bathrooms. Guests can enjoy smart TVs with Wi-Fi-enabled infotainment subscriptions and use international-quality crockery, cutlery, and linen.

For relaxation and recreation, the train houses a dedicated spa called Arogya, offering therapeutic treatments and modern fitness equipment. Dining on board is a luxury experience with two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapak, serving a mix of local and international cuisines. A bar named Madira provides a range of fine wines, beers, and spirits.

Safety remains a priority, with CCTV surveillance and fire alarm systems ensuring a secure environment. The tariff includes onboard meals, house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fees, and dining experiences outside the train as per the itinerary.

First introduced in 2020 and upgraded in 2022 with new features, the Golden Chariot continues to redefine luxury travel in India.