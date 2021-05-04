Government to supply more beds to Kolar for better Covid management

Bengaluru: In order to improve COVID management in Kolara district, 300 oxygenated beds and 150 ICU beds will be supplied to government hospitals there.

State Corona Task Force head and Deputy Chief Minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayana announced this on Tuesday afterr reviewing the COVID care situation in the district through a virtual platform with the representatives of the district and District Commissioner. Steps would be taken to provide the required infrastructure to the district hospital (SNR Hospital) and other government hospitals in the district.

"At present, there is no shortage of oxygen in the district. But to prepare for any situation in the future, a 6000-litre oxygen storage facility and an oxygen generation plant of 1000 litre/minute capacity will be set up in SNR hospital," he said.

Giving the facts and figures, he pointed out, "there are 700 oxygenated beds in the district and 190 of which are in ICU with/without ventilators. In addition to this, 700 non-oxygenated beds are there. As for as the COVID cases are concerned, as of Monday (May 3), the district has 3,600 active cases. Among these normally 10% of them need hospitalization and the remaining 3,000 require home isolation."

Providing home isolation kits, immediate testing, giving results within 24 hours after the sample collection, augmenting the helpline facility, care for non-COVID patients will be streamlined on a priority basis

"The huge challenge lies in the district of Bengaluru and a few other districts such as Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Tumakuru where COVID cases are higher," Ashwathnarayan stated.

The minister also said that the supply of oxygen to the State has been increased from 100 MT/day to 850 MT/day. But, as the demand for oxygen is still increasing the arrangements will be made to increase its supply.

Representatives of Kolara district, Ramesh Kumar, S.N.Narayana Swamy, Srinivasa Gowda, Nanjegowda, Nazeer Ahammed, and Roopa Shashidhar urged the task force head to address the issues in a time-bound manner. Member of Parliament S.N.Muniswamy was also present.