Governor appreciates the work of Forest Department

Bengaluru: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot appreciated the work done by the forest department to increase the green cover of the state.

Speaking at the event of vintage vehicle drive organized by the Forest Department to create public awareness about the 69th Wildlife Week at Raj Bhavan with Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said that he had seen old vehicles in Virendra Heggade's collection at Dharmasthala. He expressed happiness that the Forest Department has organized an old vehicle drive to create awareness about wildlife conservation in Bengaluru. The Governor asserted the need to save the natural environment.

State model for forest, wildlife conservation

Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre said that the state is a model in forest and wildlife conservation. He said that the number of elephants in the state is 6395, which is more than the area with the highest forest area, and we are the first in the country in the elephant census.

Similarly, the state has been ranked No. 2 in the tiger census. Steps have been taken to increase the green cover of the department and to increase the social forest area so that people can breathe comfortably even in urban areas, 4. 75 crore saplings have been planted since July 1 last. He said that the remaining 25 lakh saplings will be planted in the next one week and the target of planting 5 crore saplings this year will be fulfilled.

On the occasion, he congratulated the owners of old vehicles who are maintaining them in good condition and making them a commutable vehicle on road.