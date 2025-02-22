Govt cracks down on artificial colouring in fried green peas

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has initiated stringent measures against vendors selling fried green peas ( Batani) laced with artificial colouring agents. The Health Department has directed officials to collect samples of these products and send them to laboratories for analysis. Action has already been taken in some regions, and based on the lab reports, a ban on the use of artificial colours in fried green peas could soon be imposed.

Concerns over the use of harmful colouring agents in the preparation of fried green peas have surfaced across social media platforms. In response, the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has ordered the collection of green pea samples from across Karnataka. Designated officials have been instructed to submit these samples to government-run food laboratories at both state and regional levels for thorough testing.

So far, 70 samples of fried green peas have been collected and sent for analysis. Future legal action will be determined based on the laboratory findings. This move follows the recent ban on Gobi Manchurian and Bombay Mithai in Karnataka after alarming reports revealed that the colouring agents used in these snacks posed serious health risks. Acting swiftly, the government imposed the ban, emphasizing public safety.

The Health Minister has issued a stern warning to food vendors, stating that those found selling food products with prohibited artificial colours could face fines up to Rs10 lakh and imprisonment of up to seven years. As the state awaits the laboratory reports, consumers are urged to exercise caution and avoid products that may contain harmful additives.