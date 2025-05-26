Govt directs authorities to stock up Covid-19 testing kits

Bengaluru: Amid the fear of the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the state government has directed authorities to stock up necessary testing kits for the coming month.

However, the state government has said on Saturday that there is no need for any concerns in this regard.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “I have directed officials to stock up on necessary testing kits. Preparations have been made to ensure the availability of 5,000 RT-PCR and 5,000 VDRL testing kits, which will be required for the coming month.”

Instructions have been issued to mandatorily conduct Covid tests for those admitted to hospitals with respiratory issues or heart-related ailments, he added. In the past week, there has been a slight increase in Covid-positive cases, especially in Bengaluru.

The state government is taking precautionary measures, and there is no need for the people of the state to panic, Minister Rao said.

“It is advisable for pregnant women and new mothers to wear masks in public places. Among the 35 Covid-positive individuals identified in the state, none have developed severe symptoms. Only mild symptoms have been observed. Therefore, the public need not worry and can continue with their daily lives as usual,” he clarified.

“There has been a slight rise in Covid-positive cases in the state over the past week, with a total of 35 people testing positive for the infection, of which 32 cases have been reported from Bengaluru alone,” Minister Rao added.

The Minister said that there is no need for the public to panic about the emergence of Covid-19. The state Health department has issued the necessary guidelines in this regard,

he added.