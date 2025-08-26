Live
Govt initiates survey of Devadasis across state
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that the state government has taken up the survey of Devadasis across the state and the government will initiate steps towards complete eradication of the Devadasi system there. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while chairing the 2025-26 session meeting of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Atrocity Control) Awareness and Responsibility Committee at the Assembly Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “The survey of Devadasis has already been initiated across the state. Once the survey is completed, a plan will be implemented for the rehabilitation of Devadasis and to completely eliminate this practice.
