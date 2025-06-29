Govt school teacher suspended for sexually harassing girls

Kalaburagi: An assistant English teacher at a government high school in Kalaburagi taluk has been suspended following allegations of sexually harassing girl students inside the school premises.

According to reports, the accused teacher allegedly used to call girl students to the computer room and behave inappropriately with them. Despite repeated warnings from the students, the teacher reportedly continued his misbehaviour, forcing parents to lodge a formal complaint with education department officials.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Kalaburagi district, Suryakant Madane, confirmed the suspension and said an inquiry is underway.

Speaking to the media, DDPI Madane stated, “Around 3 pm on Thursday, we received credible information that an assistant English teacher in a government high school in South Kalaburagi taluk had engaged in inappropriate behaviour and used objectionable language with girl students.

Immediately, we formed a three-member committee comprising a senior education officer, the headmaster of a high school, and a lady subject inspector to probe the allegations and submit a report.” He added, “On the same day, we issued a notice to the accused teacher seeking an explanation within 24 hours regarding the complaint.

Simultaneously, we have suspended him from service with immediate effect.”The DDPI further assured that a detailed investigation was in progress and strict action would be taken against the guilty. He also said the department would initiate action under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, since the allegations involved minor girl students.

Parents and locals have demanded that the authorities ensure the safety and dignity of girl students in government schools and take exemplary action to prevent such incidents in the future.