Govt set up panel on quota to mislead people: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa's decision to constitute a three-member high-level committee, to study the reservation demands is nothing but an attempt to buy time and mislead people for political gains.

On Wednesday, the cabinet decided to constitute a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to look into the demands made by various communities for reservations.



"If the CM has honest intentions to permanently resolve the reservation issue, he should immediately release & implement Social and Economic census report," Siddaramaiah said.

The senior Congress leader added that the demand for changes in reservation category for various castes can be permanently resolved only by increasing the total reservation limits.

"The CM should immediately place this demand before the central government. The ongoing reservation issue is the result of Karnataka BJP & RSS cruel political game," he remarked adding that the people of the State will teach BJP a lesson.

Karnataka gives 32% reservations for OBCs, 15% for SCs and 3% for STs, totalling 50% thereby meeting the cap by the Supreme Court.

According to the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report which was submitted to the government last year , the recommendation was made to increase reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7.5%.