Greater Bengaluru Committee submits report dividing BBMP into 7 divns

Bengaluru: In order to take the fastest growing city in the country, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been divided into 7 corporation divisions and a report has been prepared. The report was submitted to Speaker UT Khader by the Greater Bengaluru Joint Review Committee.

Speaking at a press conference in the committee room of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Vidhana Soudha, Chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Joint Review Committee, MLA Rizwan Arshad said that the report was prepared after 5 months of continuous efforts on Greater Bengaluru, after holding official meetings and consultations between the 20 members of the committee, and consulting with organizations, public, online, and Brand Bengaluru legal experts. The report will be discussed in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly and will be implemented after the bill is introduced. There are more than 400 leading companies, start-ups, IT companies in Bengaluru. Bengaluru city is contributing to the Indian economy. In order to provide better infrastructure and better governance to the people of the city in the coming days, this report has been prepared with the aim of creating an alternative system. At present, the BBMP’s administrative attitude is not satisfactory and it is not possible to provide the necessary infrastructure. Also, there is no coordination between organizations like Metro, BESCOM, BWSSB. Hence, the report has recommended the establishment of a Greater Bengaluru Authority. The Chief Minister will be the chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru City will be the vice-chairman, he said.Bengaluru city has an area of about 875 square kilometers and a population of about 1.50 crore. The existing municipal corporation cannot control all levels. There is no cooperation from one agency to another. In order to overcome these problems and provide better governance, the city corporation should be formed with one corporation for every 100 to 125 wards. It has been decided to form about 7 corporations in this way. The decision on how many corporations to form has been left to the discretion of the government. The report also recommends that the term of the mayor should be 30 months.

If the Greater Bangalore Authority comes into existence, it will achieve coordination between institutions such as BESCOM, BWSSB, Metro Rail etc. A meeting will be held once a month. It has been suggested that a meeting be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister once in 3 months. Even if the BBMP is divided, Bengaluru will not be affected in any way. It has been recommended that Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore East, Bangalore West should remain like this. No other district will be included. A new corporation will be formed as per the KMC Act. It was said that there will be an opportunity to include developed villages near the corporation.

The boundaries of the wards need to be identified by June 30. By then, the new corporation and wards should be formed. Then, the reservation should be fixed. If all these steps are completed, the corporation elections can be held in July itself, said MLA Rizwan Arshad. On this occasion, members of the Greater Bangalore Joint Review Committee and MLAs ST Somashekar, Priyakrishna, M Shivanna, Srinivas, Javarai Gowda

were present.