Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals

Bengaluru: In a stellar display of teamwork, talent, and engineering skills, five students from Greenwood High International Campus, Sarjapur - Aarush Mohan, Ekatva Jain, Harshita Gogineni, PranithGogineni, and VedantA Krishnan participated in the F1 in Schools India Nationals held recently in Noida. Their team, Smooth Operators, made a miniature “car” and competed against 95 other teams from all over India and won the first runners-up position in the knockout race, and had the second-best overall race time, showcasing their technical skill and strategic thought.

For students between the ages of nine and nineteen, F1 in Schools is the only global multidisciplinary competition that requires the participants to design and manufacture a miniature “car” out of the official F1 Model Block using CAD/CAM design tools in groups of 3–6 students, which are launched using CO2 canisters, making the aerodynamics of the car very important. The competition was started in the UK in 1999 with the intention of giving young people a friendly introduction to the engineering discipline. Teams compete in regional and national championships, with the best teams moving on to the World championships. Over 54 participating nations engage in these events, which are frequently conducted in conjunction with a Formula One Grand Prix.

A member of the team is required to launch the car by reacting to the 5 lights going out and pressing a trigger, just like in F1, racing it across a 25m drag strip. Apart from the car itself, the competition required the team to work on aspects such as the pit display, sponsorship management, digital media and marketing, project management, communication and presentation, helping them develop critical skills like teamwork, leadership, creative problem-solving, project management, and effective communication.

Apart from their outstanding performance in the competition, the team demonstrated ingenuity and leadership qualities by successfully raising over Rs 1.4 lakhs through sponsorships to cover their participation costs.

“Our students’ display of their abilities on such a prominent stage makes us extremely proud,” stated Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee of Greenwood High International School. “In this esteemed competition, their perseverance, inventiveness, and hard work were evident. Most amazingly, it is incredibly satisfying to watch them take up the challenge and use their expertise in this intensely competitive environment. Their self-confidence has grown as a result, and others are motivated to aim higher by them.”

“One key takeaway from our participation is the necessity for increased preparation time. Elements such as pit display, sponsorship management, and social media marketing hold significant importance in the competition and contribute to the final scores. These areas demand a meticulously planned strategy coupled with precise execution, both of which necessitate considerable time investment.” expressed the students from the team - Smooth Operators.