Guv, Health Minister lead Yoga Day celebrations

Bengaluru: A large number of people, including Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, performed Yoga in front of iconic Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday morning, marking the 11th International Yoga Day. They participated in a synchronised mass yoga demonstration held under the Union AYUSH Ministry’s ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative themed ‘Yoga For One Earth, One Health’.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rao said ‘Yoga Mandira’s (Centres)’ will be established in government hospitals across the state, to make yoga accessible to a wider population. “We must introduce yoga—which has received global recognition—to more people. The state government is implementing various initiatives in this direction. Yoga centres will be started in all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and community health centres across the state,” he said.

Plans are already underway to designate Mysuru district as a ‘Yoga District’. A proposal has been submitted to the central government regarding this.

“The goal is to ensure that at least one person in every household in Mysuru practices yoga. For the first time in the country, a state is moving towards making an entire district dedicated to yoga. The government will also place special emphasis on the traditional Ashtanga Yoga,” he added.

The event at the Vidhana Soudha organised by the State’s AYUSH Department in collaboration with several organisations, yoga groups, and civil society groups was inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

According to officials, more than 5,000 people practiced yoga on the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

The Governor, Health Minister, along with other dignitaries, performed various yoga asanas at the event. Addressing the gathering, the Governor urged citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily lives and collectively strive to build a healthier, more peaceful, and balanced world.

“The practice of yoga guides us towards non-violence, compassion, and peace—values that are essential for sustainable development and the preservation of our planet. Embracing yoga to realise the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ is the need of the hour,” he said. Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It is a bridge between body and soul, thought and action, discipline and fulfillment. It fosters self-restraint, balance, and sensitivity towards nature. Rooted in India’s cultural ethos, yoga has served humanity’s health and well-being for millennia, he said.

Highlighting yoga’s unifying spirit, the Governor remarked, “Yoga harmonises the body, mind, and emotions. It is a timeless contribution by our sages and seers and stands today as a beacon of hope for global well-being. The world has acknowledged and embraced its transformative power.”

“As the world greets the sunrise on the longest day of the year, June 21, we awaken the inner light within us through yoga. It helps us transition from stress to balance, anxiety to peace, and disorder to holistic health.”

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasises the interconnectedness of all life forms and the environment. “Yoga is the most effective and simplest path to realize this interconnectedness,” the Governor said.

Pointing to current global challenges such as climate change, mental stress, lifestyle diseases, and ecological imbalance, the Governor said yoga not only strengthens individual health but also deepens our relationship with nature. “One Health” represents the integrated well-being of humans, animals, plants, and the planet.

State BJP Chief BY Vijayendra performed yoga with along party members at the BJP office here. The Yoga Mahakumbh held at the Mysore Palace grounds witnessed a large turnout. Parallel events were also organised at district and taluk centres across the state as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations. According to an official statement, the government facilitated yoga practice for more than five lakh people at 10,000 locations across the state. A 45-minute yoga demonstration was conducted as part of the programme. Various events were organised by the Department of AYUSH on this occasion, including ‘Yoga Park’, ‘Yoga Dhanush’, ‘Green Yoga’, ‘Yoga Mahakumbha’, ‘Yoga Samyoga’, and ‘Yoga Unplugged’.

Under the ‘Green Yoga’ programme, one lakh saplings will be planted.

Through the ‘Yoga Dhanush’ initiative, yoga protocol has been taught to five lakh people across the state, and arrangements have been made to implement yoga protocol in 5,000 schools, it stated. The defence personnel and their families also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations held across the state.

In a statement, the Defence PRO said, the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre celebrated International Yoga Day at Belagavi with a series of thoughtfully curated sessions and activities. More than 460 IAF personnel and families of Air force Station, Jalahalli enthusiastically participated in the International Yoga Day to mark the event as a day to rejuvenate their physical and mental prowess.

The Gorkha Amphibians at Banaswadi Military Garrison observed International Yoga Day 2025 with exceptional enthusiasm and military precision, in collaboration with The Art of Living International Foundation, Bengaluru, the statement added.