HAL to display Atmanirbhar formation of 5 helicopters 

Bengaluru: Defence PSUHindustan Aeronautics Limitedwill showcase its scale model of the Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42.at Aero India 2023,

"The HLFT-42 is a "next-gen supersonic trainer" with cutting-edge avionics like an active electronically scanned array, an electronic warfare suite, and an infrared search and track with a fly-by-wire control system. It will be a key tool in teaching modern combat aircraft. HAL will display a variety of its products and technologies under the banner "Innovate. Collaborate. Lead," the PSU stated. In addition, HAL will demonstrate a one-of-a-kind "Atmanirbhar formation" flight of 15 helicopters, including the LCA twin-seater variant, Hawk-i, Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), and Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft. The helicopters will include variations of the advanced light helicopter (ALH), light combat helicopter (LCH), and light utility helicopter (LUH). The scale models of the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), HLFT-42, LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, rotary unmanned aerial vehicle (RUAV), LCA Trainer, Hindustan-228, and other PSU models will be the indoor pavilion's main attraction.

The largest US delegation at the aero show will be led by US Embassy Charge d'Affaires ambassador Elizabeth Jones, according to a statement. " It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever US mission to Aero India to highlight the top-notch tools, training, capabilities, and interoperability that the US corporate sector and armed forces have to offer," said Jones. The statement claims that there would be a wide variety of US military personnel and platforms as well as a sizable industry presence. The US Air Force Band of the Pacific's seven-member music ensemble, "Final Approach," will perform at Aero India on February 16 and at several venues in Bengaluru throughout the week as a gesture of bilateral support for India's largest aviation exhibition, it read.