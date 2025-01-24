HC stays BBMP order to cut 530 trees for hospital expansion

Bengaluru: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the BBMP’s order to cut 530 trees for the purpose of expanding the Command Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that “The BBMP’s tree officer has given permission to cut 530 trees for the expansion of the Command Hospital. However, the details of how many saplings are being planted as an alternative have not been mentioned. In addition, the expert committee appointed by the court regarding the cutting of trees as per the earlier order has not been examined..”

Also, the alternative forest plantation is planned to be carried out 45 km away from the BBMP area, i.e. in Nelamangala. What is the benefit of cutting so many trees in the heart of the city and planting them in place of trees far from the urban area? The rules were not followed while giving permission to cut the trees. “Therefore, permission should not be granted to cut the trees for the time being,” the petitioner’s lawyer appealed to the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued an interim order that the trees should not be cut until further orders.