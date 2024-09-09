HDK meets entrepreneur Mohan Das Pai

Bengaluru: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy met with prominent businessman Mohandas Pai on Sunday, September 8, to discuss various topics related to industry and innovation. In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kumaraswamy mentioned that he had met with Pai, along with Abhay Jain and Umakant Soni, to engage in conversations around future opportunities in the industrial sector.

A key focus of the discussion was the potential for technological advancements, particularly in robotics and manufacturing, to spark a new revolution within the industrial landscape. Kumaraswamy highlighted how these innovations could play a transformative role in reshaping the future of the manufacturing sector in India.

Since assuming the role of Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, Kumaraswamy has been actively promoting initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing. As part of these efforts, he has made visits to various industrial units across the country, including those operated by HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ajmer, and Kerala. His visits are seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Indian manufacturing capabilities and reinvigorate key industries. During the recent meeting, Kumaraswamy also mentioned gifting a watch from HMT, a state-owned enterprise, to a Karnataka Member of Parliament. This gesture is being interpreted as part of his ongoing efforts to revive Indian factories and support domestic production.

Earlier this year, in June, Kumaraswamy visited the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Factory in Bhadravati. During his visit, he expressed his intent to explore options to save the struggling factory, demonstrating his commitment to rejuvenating India’s steel and heavy industries.