Health Minister podcasts on state’s food safety drive

Bengaluru: AkshayakalpaOrganic, has released a new and impactful episode of its video podcast series Good Food Talks. In this latest episode, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare joined the discussion for an in-depth conversation on the state’s recent initiatives aimed at strengthening public health. The discussion goes beyond surface-level policy and addresses tangible steps Karnataka is taking to improve food safety standards, actively combat anaemia, and empower communities to play a more central role in overseeing food quality.

‘Good Food Talks’ is envisioned as a podcast series where thought leaders, industry experts, and health enthusiasts can express their opinions on the changing world of food and wellness. Each episode brings audiences closer to understanding how mindful consumption, local produce, and transparent food systems can shape a healthier future for all. In this latest episode, Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasizes that Karnataka is moving decisively from simply raising awareness to driving on-the-ground impact.

Gundu Rao talks about the state’s action against food adulteration, use of harmful chemical additives and need for local level food testing. He explains the government’s recent ban on dangerous food colours like Rhodamine-B. Tartrazine, Carmoisine, and Sunset Yellow that are found in items like cotton candy, kebabs, gobi manchurian and even cakes—chemicals which have become common in street and processed foods. He also talks about the state’s initiative to set up free food testing stalls across malls in Karnataka where ordinary consumers can bring in their food samples and test them for quality and adulteration.

The Minister also spoke about substandard tea powders in Karnataka—many of which failed quality tests in recent sample tests. The government’s quick action in issuing alerts and taking enforcement measures shows its seriousness in protecting consumers from low grade and unsafe products.

Anaemia is another critical issue that the state is fighting with and speaking about it Gundu Rao spoke about the state-led screening programs being rolled out in schools and rural areas to not only identify health concerns but also educate families about nutritional balance and diet. He also gives small but powerful examples—like using clean cotton cloth instead of plastic sheets in idli preparation—as everyday examples of safer and healthier choices.

Speaking in the podcast, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao stated, “Real transformation begins when citizens start asking hard questions about what they eat. Whether it’s banning unsafe food additives or installing local food labs, we want to build a culture where food safety becomes everyone’s priority. Strong policies matter—but people’s awareness and participation will ultimately drive change.”

Expressing deeper appreciation for the Minister’s willingness to speak openly and constructively about these critical issues, Co-Founder and CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic, Shashi Kumar stated, “India stands at a critical point where health, food, and sustainability are all deeply linked. Gundu Rao’s leadership shows how state-driven policies and citizen responsibility can work hand-in-hand. At Akshayakalpa Organic, we believe that once people understand where their food comes from and what goes into it, they make better decisions—for themselves and for future generations.”

The latest episode of Good Food Talks reinforces Akshayakalpa Organic’s commitment to enabling transparent, fact-based discussions around food and health. As Karnataka continues to take bold and community-driven steps toward food safety reform, this podcast serves as a timely platform for spreading awareness and inspiring more conscious choices across the country.