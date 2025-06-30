Heavy inflow into Narayanpur dam triggers flood threat in Raichur region

Raichur: Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Krishna River has led to a significant rise in the inflow into the Narayanpur (Basavasagar) reservoir, prompting authorities to release water downstream, raising flood concerns for villages along the riverbanks.

As of 8 am on Sunday, the Narayanpur reservoir recorded an inflow of 1.10 lakh cusecs. In response, officials opened 30 gates to discharge about 1.06 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna River. Following this, low-lying villages in Lingasugur, Devadurga, and Raichur taluks face the threat of flooding. Residents of island hamlets such as Karakalagaddi, Myadaragaddi, Honkammanagaddi, and Yeragodi in Lingasugur taluk are particularly at risk. The district administration has instructed people living along the riverbanks to avoid venturing into the river and advised residents in vulnerable island villages to move to safer locations immediately.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Tungabhadra reservoir, which serves as a lifeline for Raichur, Koppal, and Ballari districts, have also sounded a high alert. Officials said water may be released at any moment due to continuous heavy inflow.