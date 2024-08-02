Heavy vehicle traffic may be restricted again on Peenya flyover

Bengaluru: The movement of heavy vehicles has been allowed on the Peenya flyover since last Monday. But heavy vehicles are not allowed from 6 am on Friday to 6 am on Saturday for flyover maintenance. This is cause for considerable doubt. What does repetitive maintenance mean? So completely flyover repair work not yet taken place? It has raised questions whether the flyover will be closed again. Sources said that the cables laid are inspected every Friday. 1243 new cables have already been laid.

The quality of newly laid cables is checked by heavy vehicle traffic. Heavy vehicle traffic has started at the testing stage. Flyover expert Srihari is of the opinion that there is a possibility of traffic ban in the coming days. 100% work is not completed.

Heavy vehicular traffic was not allowed on the flyover for the time being. Motorists have expressed doubts that the flyover will be closed for maintenance on Friday, which means that the flyover will be closed again in a couple of months.Overall, the National Highway Authority has allowed solid vehicle traffic as everything is fine. However, there is a strong doubt that the traffic will be stopped again.