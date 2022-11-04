High Court lashes out at BBMP, asks NHAI to review work quality

Bengaluru: The High Court, which has again questioned the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) performance in closing the potholes in Bengaluru city, has ordered the National Highway Development Authority (NHAI) to review the quality of the work and submit a report.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice PB Varale, which heard a public interest petition filed by Vijay Menon of Koramangala and others regarding the closure of potholes in Bangalore city, expressed strong displeasure against the BBMP.

The court opined that the BBMP has completely failed in closing the potholes and stated that the corporation's process of closing potholes in the city is like undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance beauty.

BBMP officials are awarding contracts to some private firms through e-procurement for closing potholes. However, BBMP officials are certifying and approving the closure of those potholes. However, there is no third party or independent body to certify the quality of the contractor's work. Hence, the bench said that potholes are re-appearing.

Several heavy vehicles ply on many roads in cities. BBMP has no separate agency to check and confirm whether the pothole closure will prevent the load of the vehicle. So how can you believe what the corporation says? The bench opined that what they say cannot be trusted.Therefore, the bench ordered that the Chief Engineer of the National Highways Authority (NHAI) or a designated engineer should inspect the quality of pothole sealing works undertaken by the BBMP and submit a report within 4 weeks.

NHAI should check whether the work is is carried out as per specified standards. The court adjourned the hearing to December 7, directing that suggestions should be given for improving the quality of work, and if there is dereliction of duty or negligence on the part of BBMP officials, it should also be mentioned in the report.

Advocate V Srinidhi on behalf of BBMP explained the steps taken by the corporation. Principal Engineer BS Prahlad submitted a certificate about the steps taken by BBMP in connection with closing the potholes.

Arguing for the petitioner, senior advocate SR Anuradha said Bangalore is second in the country in terms of GST collection. What people mainly want is good pothole free roads. However, the corporation is repeatedly failing in that regard. He complained that the orders of the court were not being followed. The bench directed that the BBMP should continue the pothole closing work in a proper way and provide appropriate cooperation to the NHAI officials. The corporation has not complied with the earlier orders/directions of the courts. Therefore, the bench expressed regret that precious lives are being lost due to potholes.

The application has been pending for 8 years. However, no permanent solution has been found so far, every year the pothole ridden roads are being closed and getting damaged again. Also, common motorists are risking their lives to avoid potholes. The High Court said that this development is intolerable.