Hindus are 'unsafe' in K'taka under Siddaramaiah govt: ex-BJP minister Poojary

Bengaluru: Former BJP Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has stirred a controversy by saying that Hindus are "unsafe" under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

Talking to mediapersons in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, MLC Poojary said that the fact-finding committee of BJPBJPon Thursday visited Shivamogga city which witnessed violence during the Eid-e-Milad procession.

"The Hindus are pleading that they should be allowed to lead their lives. They also said that the children whom they taught pelted stones on their houses. The situation, that was created for Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley, is being faced by the Hindus in the Ragigudda area of Shivamogga," he alleged.

"The Congress government has created an atmosphere in which the state is not safe for Hindus. The tragedy is a senior minister giving a statement that Hindus came in disguise to create violence," Poojary added.

District in-charge minister for Shivamogga Madhu Bangarappa recently said if Trishul (trident) can be flaunted what’s wrong with flashing talwars?

Reacting to it, Poojary said: "Let him show any image of Hindus flaunting Trishul during the Ganesh festival."

"After assessment of the losses, the district administration put it at Rs 75,000. About six to seven cars were damaged, glass of the houses was broken which amounts to lakhs. By projecting the losses to Rs 75,000, the government is trying to show that it is a minor incident. The state is not safe for Hindus under Congress," Poojary reiterated.

"The people of Ragigudda, where the violence took place are still tearful. The Chief Minister has not uttered a single word on compensation," Poojary said.

The Congress government is not letting the DC and SPs function.

“We condemn the move of the government. We expected the Home Minister to visit the violence-hit areas. But, it seems he is not in the state. It is a painful matter that CM Siddaramaiah’s rule had turned out in this fashion,” he said.