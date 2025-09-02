‘Historic’ Raj Bhavan to be open for public tours

Bengaluru: After recently allowing citizens to tour the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the government is now preparing to throw open the gates of another landmark — the Raj Bhavan. For the first time, the public will be able to step inside and explore the 19th-century heritage building that serves as the official residence of the Governor of Karnataka.

Built between 1840 and 1842 by Sir Mark Cubbon, Raj Bhavan was originally constructed as a residence for British Commissioners and was known as the “Residency.” Over time, it became a premier guest house hosting global dignitaries, including India’s first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Following Independence, the residence was transformed into the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is designing a guided walking tour of the estate, which has received formal approval from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, according to media reports.

KSTDC General Manager Srinath K.S. said that officials are currently reviewing visitor-friendly areas, tour routes, and timings to ensure a smooth experience. Known for its striking white façade and unique colonial architecture, Raj Bhavan has long fascinated citizens, many of whom have wished for a closer look. This initiative will finally fulfill that wish, making one of Karnataka’s most historic landmarks accessible to the public.

The decision follows the overwhelming response to the Vidhana Soudha guided tours launched in June, which attracted thousands of visitors. With Raj Bhavan joining the list, Karnataka’s efforts to showcase its heritage and governance landmarks are gaining momentum.