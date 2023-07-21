Home Minister’s statements on suspected terrorists kick up row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s statements regarding the arrest of five suspected terrorists have stirred a controversy in the state. Parameshwara, speaking after the arrests, maintained that one cannot call them terrorists yet and they should be called as accused persons.

The investigation into the arrest of five suspected terrorists has revealed the links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The accused have also given information about kingpin Mohammad Junaid sitting in the Afghanistan border area and operating the terror module.

The probe has also shown the role of T. Nazir, arrested for conspiring Bengaluru serial blasts. Nazir from Kerala is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. The sleuths have recovered four live hand grenades from the residence of one of the accused persons.

Hindu activists and BJP have slammed Parameshwara’s soft statements on the terror suspects. The BJP on its social media handle questioned the Home Minister for trying to give clean chit to the terrorists.

“Why did the Home Minister give clean chit to the arrested five suspected terrorists despite the prima facie evidence?” the BJP Karnataka unit questioned him on Thursday. BJP MLC and former minister Kota Srinivas Poojari had also slammed Parameshwar for his remarks.

“The Karnataka Home Minister’s comments after the arrest of terror suspects are surprising and also raise a concern. The Home Minister says that it is not possible to brand the accused as terrorists at this stage. All evidence is found. The foreign connections are also established.

Parameshwara had also stated on the floor of the House that with the arrest of the accused persons who were involved in anti-national activities, the CCB police have stopped a subversive act. The accused were conspiring against the country in hiding. The accused were also conspiring to challenge the integrity and sovereignty of the country. They had also planned to damage public properties, he stated. (IANS)

