Homes flooded, residents evacuated

Mangaluru/Udupi: Five rivers—the Phalguni, Nethravati and Kumaradhara in Dakshina Kannada district, the Shambhavi and Swarna in Udupi, experienced flooding after three days of heavy due to extremely heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. Gopi, a 56-year-old woman from the Mantradi village panchayat of Nellikaru village, tragically lost her life when her house partially collapsed.

The village panchayat officials reported that Gopi was alone at home when a wall gave way. Her three children were outside, trying to cover the leaking roof with a tarpaulin sheet, when a sudden surge of water knocked down the wall. Although she was recovered from the debris and rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival at 2 am on August 1.

The Phalguni river’s water levels rose dramatically by noon on Thursday, inundating at least eight houses in Kadapa and Kariya villages, situated on the banks of the river. In Ammunje village near PolaliRajarajeshwari temple, river water flooded eight homes.

The Taluk administration, guided by Tehsildar Archana Bhat, along rescue workers from the local fire force, rescued affected families.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district 4 houses have been extensively damaged and over 70 electric poles have capsized affecting power supply in many villages in the district. Nearly 500 coconut palms have been uprooted.

In Udupi district, relentless rainfall has persisted for the past 72 hours, with Karkala taluk experiencing particularly heavy downpours on Wednesday. Both Swarna and Shambhavi rivers have breached their banks.

According to the Udupi district office figures, in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Thursday, Renjala in Karkala Taluk received 319.5 mm of rain. Other significant rainfall measurements include 289.5 mm in Sanur, 278.5 mm in Madamakki, 269 mm in Shirtadi, 264 mm in Marodi, and 241.4 mm in Karkala city.

Homes belonging to Mundkur gram panchayat members Ashok Shetty, Suresh Shetty, and Bhaskara Shetty were also flooded. Panchayat officials reported that over a thousand coconut trees have been

uprooted.