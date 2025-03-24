Horatti decides to quit as Legislative Council Chairman

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, has announced his decision to resign from his post, citing dissatisfaction over recent developments in the House. Speaking to reporters, Horatti expressed disappointment over his inability to maintain order during the proceedings and said it was no longer appropriate for him to continue in the position.

“I am disheartened by the recent developments in the House. I have failed to control the proceedings, and I feel it is not right for me to continue as Chairman,” Horatti stated.

He lamented that there was no discipline in the House, with members frequently disrupting proceedings. “There are important bills to be discussed, but instead of engaging in meaningful debates, members raise slogans and even bring placards into the Council. I feel I am not fit to preside over such a House. Just the other day, I remained silent for 17 minutes, which made me realise that I should not continue in this position,” he said.Horatti, who has been in politics for 45 years, expressed disappointment over the lack of respect shown to the Chair. “The Legislative Council is supposed to be a forum for thoughtful deliberations, and Karnataka’s Upper House has been a model for the country. Being the Chairman of such a body is an honour, but if those holding responsible positions do not receive the respect they deserve, what is the point?” he questioned.

Horatti clarified that he had not made any impulsive decision and would consult his close associates and well-wishers before taking further steps. “I have expressed what is in my heart, but I will take a final decision after seeking guidance from my friends and confidants,” he added.