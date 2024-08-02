How can BJP snatch JD(S) existence, queries DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the BJP can’t take away the existence of the JDS in its strong hold. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “Everyone does their politics. I believe Kumaraswamy will retain his party’s and his own identity and existence. There may be friction between the BJP and the JDS due to this.” He was replying to a question on JDS withdrawing from the planned padayatra by the BJP.

“The BJP has won 10 seats in the Lok Sabha election with the help of JDS, which has a base in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru Rural. JDS obviously can’t accept it if the BJP wants to take out a padayatra without taking its leaders into confidence. It is a different matter if the BJP and the JDS are merging,” he added.

Asked about Kumaraswamy shifting blame to former MLA Preetham Gowda in the Prajwal Revanna pen drive case, he said, “Let’s focus on the padayatra for now. We are fully prepared to take their padayatra on. There are about 30 scams from the BJP tenure and we will expose them every day.”Asked about the allegation that the BJP was trying to destabilize the government through the Governor, he said he would talk about it after the Cabinet meeting.

Discussion with PM



Replying to a query on his meeting with the Prime Minister, he said, “Bengaluru is a prime driver of India’s growth. During the Manmohan Singh government, the Centre had given grants for Electronic City flyover, Hebbal flyover and Tumakuru Road flyover under the urban renewal mission. We have requested the PM for defence land for the ring road. We met the Defence Minister and Urban Development ministers also regarding this. We appealed to the PM to give grants for development works in Bengaluru and also release pending funds for irrigation projects.”